Methanex Co. (TSE:MX) Raises Dividend to $0.23 Per Share

Methanex Co. (TSE:MX – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:MEOH) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.225 per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This is a boost from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

Shares of MX stock opened at C$47.27 on Friday. Methanex has a 12 month low of C$37.85 and a 12 month high of C$71.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.35, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$57.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$61.04.

Methanex (TSE:MX – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:MEOH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported C$2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.63 by C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.49 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Methanex will post 5.4700002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Methanex news, Director Nojan Abrary bought 1,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$63.14 per share, with a total value of C$82,146.44. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,966 shares in the company, valued at C$1,071,250.21. In the last three months, insiders purchased 1,601 shares of company stock valued at $99,848.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Methanex to C$36.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Methanex to a “sell” rating and set a C$48.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Alembic Global Advisors reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$40.00 target price on shares of Methanex in a research report on Monday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$65.00 target price on shares of Methanex in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Methanex to a “hold” rating and set a C$50.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Methanex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$54.85.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

