Metal (MTL) Price Reaches $1.25 on Exchanges

Metal (MTL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 15th. Over the last seven days, Metal has traded 6.7% lower against the dollar. Metal has a market cap of $82.96 million and $19.95 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metal coin can currently be bought for about $1.25 or 0.00006014 BTC on popular exchanges.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004836 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20,707.20 or 0.99953908 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00009277 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.09 or 0.00179030 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004827 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003354 BTC.

Metal (CRYPTO:MTL) is a PoPP coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 coins. The official website for Metal is www.metalpay.com. Metal’s official Twitter account is @metalpaysme and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Metal is /r/MetalPay.

According to CryptoCompare, “Metal Pay is a blockchain-based payment processing platform, which intends to introduce cryptocurrency to the mass-market level by combining participation incentives with a clean, user-friendly interface. Utilizing Proof-of-Processed-Payments to identify users, rewarding them for converting legacy fiat currency into cryptocurrency, acting as a bridge to the cryptocurrency world. Metal's system uses provable payments attached to verified identities to distribute currency. Anyone can participate to earn METAL as a reward for converting fiat to cryptocurrency. The Metal project aims to provide all of the financial services small to medium-sized businesses (SMB) might need. The MTL token is the native currency within the Metal system and it's distributed through a Proof of Processed Payments (PoPP) in which users earn MTL for sending money or making purchases. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

