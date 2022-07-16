MetaHash Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $18,659.00 (MHC)

#MetaHash (MHC) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 16th. One #MetaHash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. #MetaHash has a market capitalization of $6.20 million and approximately $18,659.00 worth of #MetaHash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, #MetaHash has traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004691 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.05 or 0.00047158 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001653 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00021865 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001840 BTC.
About #MetaHash
#MetaHash launched on May 29th, 2018. #MetaHash’s total supply is 3,546,229,854 coins and its circulating supply is 3,375,042,479 coins. The official message board for #MetaHash is medium.com/@themetahash. #MetaHash’s official Twitter account is @themetahash. The official website for #MetaHash is metahash.org.
Buying and Selling #MetaHash
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as #MetaHash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire #MetaHash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy #MetaHash using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for #MetaHash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for #MetaHash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.