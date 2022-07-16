MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) is Kiron Capital Gestao de Recursos Ltda.’s 2nd Largest Position

Kiron Capital Gestao de Recursos Ltda. increased its holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,224 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,583 shares during the period. MercadoLibre accounts for 33.0% of Kiron Capital Gestao de Recursos Ltda.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Kiron Capital Gestao de Recursos Ltda.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $20,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 550.0% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 26 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in MercadoLibre in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 79.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on MELI. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,200.00 to $1,000.00 in a report on Friday. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Monday, June 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,500.00 to $1,150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,685.00 to $1,440.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,529.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MELI opened at $689.99 on Friday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1 year low of $600.68 and a 1 year high of $1,970.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $721.94 and its 200 day moving average is $963.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 188.01 and a beta of 1.62.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.36). MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 21.93% and a net margin of 2.30%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 63.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

