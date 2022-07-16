Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Purchased by Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,511 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 421 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,710 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,143,000 after buying an additional 3,663 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 347,088 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $35,906,000 after purchasing an additional 33,608 shares in the last quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at about $263,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 98,840 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $10,225,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight Folios Inc raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 2,342 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Price Performance

NYSE MDT opened at $89.12 on Friday. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $86.70 and a 52 week high of $135.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $119.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $94.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.39.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 15.90%. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. Analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 23rd. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MDT shares. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Medtronic from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $135.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.48.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

