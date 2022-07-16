Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

Separately, B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Medallion Financial from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th.

Get Medallion Financial alerts:

Medallion Financial Stock Performance

Shares of MFIN stock opened at $5.67 on Tuesday. Medallion Financial has a 52-week low of $3.50 and a 52-week high of $10.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $144.62 million, a PE ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 2.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.54.

Medallion Financial Dividend Announcement

Medallion Financial ( NASDAQ:MFIN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $37.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.96 million. Medallion Financial had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 28.27%. On average, equities analysts expect that Medallion Financial will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Medallion Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.41%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medallion Financial by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,144 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Medallion Financial by 1,917.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,066 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Medallion Financial by 35.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 30,264 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in Medallion Financial in the first quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Medallion Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. 27.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medallion Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Medallion Financial Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a finance company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Recreation Lending, Home Improvement Lending, Commercial Lending, and Medallion Lending. It provides loans that finance consumer purchases of recreational vehicles, boats, and trailers; consumer home improvements; commercial businesses; and taxi medallions to individuals, and small to mid-size businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Medallion Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medallion Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.