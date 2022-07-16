McRae Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCRAA) Short Interest Update

McRae Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCRAA – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the June 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
McRae Industries Price Performance
Shares of MCRAA stock opened at $39.44 on Friday. McRae Industries has a 12-month low of $25.50 and a 12-month high of $40.00. The company has a market capitalization of $74.54 million, a P/E ratio of 71.71 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.98.
McRae Industries (OTCMKTS:MCRAA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 21st. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $32.77 million for the quarter.
McRae Industries Increases Dividend
About McRae Industries
McRae Industries, Inc manufactures and sells military combat boots for the United States Army. The company also imports and sells western and work boots. It offers its products for men, women, and children under the Dan Post, Laredo Western Boots, Dingo, McRae Industrial, and McRae Footwear brand names.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on McRae Industries (MCRAA)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/11 – 7/15
- Should You Have These Two Banks In Your Portfolio?
- Is Coupang’s Stock On The Verge Of A Turnaround?
- Why Shopify Stock Split…And is as Shoppable as Ever
- Verint Systems Stock is a Customer Engagement Play
Receive News & Ratings for McRae Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McRae Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.