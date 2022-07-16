McRae Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCRAA) Short Interest Update

McRae Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCRAA – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the June 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

McRae Industries Price Performance

Shares of MCRAA stock opened at $39.44 on Friday. McRae Industries has a 12-month low of $25.50 and a 12-month high of $40.00. The company has a market capitalization of $74.54 million, a P/E ratio of 71.71 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.98.

McRae Industries (OTCMKTS:MCRAA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 21st. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $32.77 million for the quarter.

McRae Industries Increases Dividend

About McRae Industries

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This is a boost from McRae Industries’s previous dividend of $0.13.

McRae Industries, Inc manufactures and sells military combat boots for the United States Army. The company also imports and sells western and work boots. It offers its products for men, women, and children under the Dan Post, Laredo Western Boots, Dingo, McRae Industrial, and McRae Footwear brand names.

