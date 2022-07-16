MCAN Mortgage (TSE:MKP) Hits New 52-Week Low at $16.08

MCAN Mortgage Co. (TSE:MKP – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$16.08 and last traded at C$16.08, with a volume of 3613 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$16.45.

The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 399.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$17.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$17.67. The company has a market capitalization of C$503.02 million and a PE ratio of 7.02.

MCAN Mortgage (TSE:MKP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.52 EPS for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that MCAN Mortgage Co. will post 1.4199999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MCAN Mortgage Corporation operates as a loan and mortgage investment corporation in Canada. The company offers single-family residential mortgages, as well as residential construction, non-residential construction, and commercial loans, as well as engages in the real estate investments trusts and private investment activities.

