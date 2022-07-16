Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.
A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on MAT. MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of Mattel from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Mattel from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Sunday, July 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mattel has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.88.
Mattel Trading Down 0.3 %
Mattel stock opened at $21.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.40 and a 200 day moving average of $23.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.26. Mattel has a 12-month low of $17.94 and a 12-month high of $26.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mattel in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Mattel in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Mattel in the first quarter worth $58,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Mattel in the first quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Mattel in the fourth quarter worth $93,000. 97.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Mattel
Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Monster High, American Girl, Polly Pocket, Spirit, and Enchantimals brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids of all ages, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Monster Trucks, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, and Fireman Sam brands.
