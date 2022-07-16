Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Stock Holdings Lifted by Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 660 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. State Street Corp raised its stake in Mastercard by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,528,530 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,766,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511,927 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,148,167 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,429,311,000 after buying an additional 421,767 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,789,616 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,314,216,000 after buying an additional 1,160,809 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $3,107,220,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,587,241 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,007,608,000 after buying an additional 1,195,525 shares in the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MA. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Mastercard from $357.00 to $298.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Mastercard from $445.00 to $435.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $416.79.

Mastercard Stock Up 2.3 %

Mastercard stock opened at $332.57 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $332.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $349.94. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $303.65 and a fifty-two week high of $399.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $323.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.61, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.59. Mastercard had a net margin of 47.70% and a return on equity of 133.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.52 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 20.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.74, for a total value of $34,847,283.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,841,972 shares in the company, valued at $34,033,167,903.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total transaction of $2,573,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,838,211.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.74, for a total transaction of $34,847,283.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,841,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,033,167,903.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 325,982 shares of company stock worth $107,912,260. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.