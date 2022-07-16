Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Purchased by Summit Global Investments

Summit Global Investments raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 919.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,885 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $2,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MMC. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,136,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,498,062,000 after buying an additional 2,986,547 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $350,304,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,011,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,173,750,000 after buying an additional 860,365 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,004,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $696,065,000 after buying an additional 807,944 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $116,081,000. 88.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Martin South sold 2,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.26, for a total transaction of $499,317.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,207.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Marsh & McLennan Companies Price Performance

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $164.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $198.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.82.

NYSE:MMC opened at $150.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.90. The company has a market cap of $75.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.92. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.85 and a 52-week high of $183.14.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 15.93%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.99 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, March 23rd that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 28th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 27th. This is an increase from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 33.86%.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

(Get Rating)

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

Featured Articles

