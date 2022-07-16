Marlin (POND) One Day Volume Hits $4.42 Million

Marlin (POND) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 16th. One Marlin coin can now be purchased for $0.0104 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Marlin has traded down 3.1% against the US dollar. Marlin has a total market capitalization of $40.63 million and $4.42 million worth of Marlin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Marlin Coin Profile

Marlin launched on December 21st, 2020. Marlin’s total supply is 5,033,753,055 coins and its circulating supply is 3,906,753,055 coins. The Reddit community for Marlin is https://reddit.com/r/marlinprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Marlin is www.marlin.pro. Marlin’s official message board is medium.com/marlin-protocol. Marlin’s official Twitter account is @marlinprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Marlin

According to CryptoCompare, “Marlin is an open protocol designed to provide high-performance programmable network infrastructure for DeFi and Web 3.0 “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Marlin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Marlin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Marlin using one of the exchanges listed above.

