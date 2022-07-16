Maritime Resources (CVE:MAE) Stock Price Up 10%

Maritime Resources Corp. (CVE:MAE – Get Rating) shares rose 10% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. Approximately 105,300 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 327,533 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$0.20 price objective on shares of Maritime Resources and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.

The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.07 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 3.53. The firm has a market cap of C$22.01 million and a PE ratio of -11.00.

Maritime Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. The company holds interests in the Lac Pelletier project that consists of 16 mineral claims and 1 mining lease covering an area of 443 hectares located in Rouyn Noranda, Quebec; Green Bay project, as well as Whisker Valley project situated in Newfoundland and Labrador; and Orion deposit located to the east of Hammerdown.

