Maple Gold Mines Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MGMLF) Short Interest Update

Maple Gold Mines Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MGMLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,100 shares, a drop of 78.3% from the June 15th total of 69,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 260,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Noble Financial started coverage on shares of Maple Gold Mines in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a C$0.50 price target for the company.

Maple Gold Mines Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:MGMLF traded up 0.00 during trading on Friday, reaching 0.13. The stock had a trading volume of 158,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,478. Maple Gold Mines has a 52 week low of 0.12 and a 52 week high of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of 0.16.

Maple Gold Mines Company Profile

Maple Gold Mines Ltd. operates as a gold exploration company in Canada. It holds interest in the Douay gold project with 707 mineral claims covering an area of approximately 378 square kilometers located in the Casa Berardi deformation zone in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt of northern Quebec; and the Joutel project covering an area of approximately 39 square kilometers located in Quebec, Canada.

