Mandiant, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNDT) Shares Bought by John G Ullman & Associates Inc.

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. grew its position in Mandiant, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNDT – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 113,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Mandiant were worth $2,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Shapiro Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mandiant during the 4th quarter valued at about $280,767,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Mandiant during the 4th quarter worth approximately $186,897,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Mandiant by 712.6% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 8,086,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,839,000 after buying an additional 7,091,453 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Mandiant in the 4th quarter valued at $83,072,000. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mandiant in the 4th quarter valued at $62,615,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MNDT. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mandiant from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Mandiant from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mandiant in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mandiant presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.67.

Shares of Mandiant stock opened at $22.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.41. Mandiant, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.76 and a 1 year high of $23.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.32. The company has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 0.85.

Mandiant (NASDAQ:MNDT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $130.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.61 million. Mandiant had a net margin of 175.80% and a negative return on equity of 16.05%. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Mandiant, Inc. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Kimberly Alexy sold 23,104 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.03, for a total value of $508,981.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,545,360.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mandiant, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security solutions. The company, through the Mandiant Advantage SaaS platform, offers threat intelligence, security validation, attack surface management and security automation, as well as managed and consulting services. It also provides Advantage Platform, a multi-vendor XDR platform that delivers the company's expertise and frontline intelligence to security teams; Managed Defense, a solution with comprehensive protection from advanced and emerging threats; and Mandiant Academy, which provides cyber security training services.

