Maisons du Monde S.A. (OTCMKTS:MDOUF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Maisons du Monde S.A. (OTCMKTS:MDOUF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 75,100 shares, a decrease of 46.8% from the June 15th total of 141,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MDOUF shares. Citigroup downgraded Maisons du Monde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Societe Generale downgraded Maisons du Monde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th.

Maisons du Monde Stock Performance

OTCMKTS MDOUF remained flat at $23.68 on Friday. Maisons du Monde has a 1 year low of $23.68 and a 1 year high of $23.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.68 and its 200 day moving average is $23.68.

About Maisons du Monde

Maisons du Monde SA, through its subsidiaries, creates and distributes home decoration items and furniture in France and internationally. The company's decorative products include bed linen products, carpets, candles, pillows and cushions, clocks, tableware, lamps, kitchen utensils, mirrors and frames, vases, storage units, curtains and net curtains, and bath products.

Featured Stories

