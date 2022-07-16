MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund (NYSE:MEGI) to Issue $0.11 Monthly Dividend

MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund (NYSE:MEGI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, July 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.108 per share on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 22nd.

MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MEGI opened at $15.33 on Friday. MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund has a 12-month low of $14.80 and a 12-month high of $20.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.76.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MEGI. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $198,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund by 622.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 43,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 37,586 shares during the last quarter. FCA Corp TX acquired a new position in MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $1,172,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund by 165.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 117,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after purchasing an additional 73,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $12,184,000.

MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund Company Profile

The Fund’s investment objective is to seek a high level of total return with an emphasis on current income. There is no assurance that the Fund will achieve its investment objective. Tthe Fund invests at least 80% of its assets (net assets plus borrowings for investment purposes) in securities issued by infrastructure companies.

