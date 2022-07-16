Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund (NYSE:MFD) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund (NYSE:MFD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the June 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund by 2,647.7% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 30,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 29,495 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund by 34.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 95,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $969,000 after acquiring an additional 24,518 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $219,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 55,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 19,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $139,000.

Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of MFD traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.96. 13,927 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,818. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.75. Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund has a 52-week low of $8.52 and a 52-week high of $11.05.

Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund Dividend Announcement

About Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 20th.

Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Macquarie Capital Investment Management, LLC and Four Corners Capital Management, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe.

