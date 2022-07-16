Lynas Rare Earths Limited (OTCMKTS:LYSDY) Short Interest Update

Lynas Rare Earths Limited (OTCMKTS:LYSDY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a decrease of 75.0% from the June 15th total of 14,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 213,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Lynas Rare Earths Stock Performance

LYSDY stock traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $5.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 156,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,149. Lynas Rare Earths has a 52 week low of $4.25 and a 52 week high of $8.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a current ratio of 7.11.

Lynas Rare Earths Company Profile

Lynas Rare Earths Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, mining, extraction, and processing of rare earth minerals primarily in Australia and Malaysia. The company holds an interest in the Mount Weld project, Western Australia. Its products include neodymium and praseodymium, lanthanum, cerium, and mixed heavy rare earth materials.

