Lynas Rare Earths Limited (OTCMKTS:LYSDY) Short Interest Update

Lynas Rare Earths Limited (OTCMKTS:LYSDY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a decrease of 75.0% from the June 15th total of 14,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 213,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Lynas Rare Earths Stock Performance
LYSDY stock traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $5.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 156,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,149. Lynas Rare Earths has a 52 week low of $4.25 and a 52 week high of $8.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a current ratio of 7.11.
Lynas Rare Earths Company Profile
