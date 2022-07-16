Luxottica Group (OTCMKTS:LUXTY) Trading 0.4% Higher

Luxottica Group SpA (OTCMKTS:LUXTY – Get Rating) shot up 0.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $55.90 and last traded at $55.80. 2,900 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 14,259 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.60.

Luxottica Group Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $27.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.37 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.80.

Luxottica Group Company Profile

Luxottica Group S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides fashion, luxury, sports, and performance eyewear worldwide. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Wholesale Distribution, and Retail Distribution. The Manufacturing and Wholesale Distribution segment engages in the design, manufacture, distribution, and marketing of proprietary and designer lines of prescription frames and sunglasses.

