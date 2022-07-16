Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Price Target Lowered to $100.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 22.01% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on LITE. StockNews.com raised shares of Lumentum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Lumentum from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Lumentum from $120.00 to $119.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Lumentum from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Lumentum from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lumentum has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.15.

Shares of Lumentum stock opened at $81.96 on Thursday. Lumentum has a twelve month low of $73.97 and a twelve month high of $108.90. The company has a quick ratio of 4.35, a current ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.32 and a beta of 0.90.

Lumentum ( NASDAQ:LITE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. Lumentum had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 17.57%. The business had revenue of $395.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Lumentum will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

In other Lumentum news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 3,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.12, for a total transaction of $292,937.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,361,339.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in shares of Lumentum by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its position in shares of Lumentum by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 17,117 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Lumentum by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 462 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lumentum by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,863 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lumentum by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,951 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

