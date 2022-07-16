Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Stock Holdings Lifted by AustralianSuper Pty Ltd

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 89.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 84,087 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 39,623 shares during the quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $30,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter worth about $297,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,607 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $953,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter valued at $195,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 124.4% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter valued at $35,090,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LULU opened at $286.41 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $251.51 and a fifty-two week high of $485.83. The stock has a market cap of $36.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.39, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $285.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $321.09.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 39.23%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, March 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to buy up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lululemon Athletica

In other news, Director Kourtney Gibson acquired 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $280.12 per share, for a total transaction of $56,024.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,716.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on LULU shares. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $438.00 to $447.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $435.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 6th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $491.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $414.60.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

