Lojas Renner S.A. Announces Dividend of $0.02 (OTCMKTS:LRENY)

Lojas Renner S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRENY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, July 16th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.0227 per share on Monday, August 1st. This represents a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 22nd.
Lojas Renner Price Performance
Shares of LRENY opened at $4.58 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.86 and its 200 day moving average is $4.93. Lojas Renner has a 12-month low of $3.75 and a 12-month high of $9.07.
Lojas Renner Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lojas Renner (LRENY)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/11 – 7/15
- Is Coupang’s Stock On The Verge Of A Turnaround?
- Should You Have These Two Banks In Your Portfolio?
- Why Shopify Stock Split…And is as Shoppable as Ever
- Verint Systems Stock is a Customer Engagement Play
Receive News & Ratings for Lojas Renner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lojas Renner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.