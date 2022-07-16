Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L) Receives C$112.80 Average PT from Brokerages

Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$112.80.

L has been the subject of several recent research reports. Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$110.00 to C$116.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$122.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$120.00 to C$133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.

In other Loblaw Companies news, Director Richard Dufresne sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$112.55, for a total transaction of C$562,772.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$662,270.09.

TSE L opened at C$119.40 on Monday. Loblaw Companies has a 52-week low of C$78.91 and a 52-week high of C$123.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$114.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$109.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.06, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of C$39.75 billion and a PE ratio of 20.41.

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.31 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$12.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$12.36 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Loblaw Companies will post 7.0399996 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.405 dividend. This is a boost from Loblaw Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Loblaw Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 24.44%.

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

