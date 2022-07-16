LMF Acquisition Opportunities, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAO) Short Interest Update

LMF Acquisition Opportunities, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, an increase of 185.2% from the June 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LMAO. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in LMF Acquisition Opportunities during the first quarter worth about $101,000. Difesa Capital Management LP bought a new stake in LMF Acquisition Opportunities during the fourth quarter worth about $159,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new stake in LMF Acquisition Opportunities during the first quarter worth about $253,000. Logan Stone Capital LLC bought a new stake in LMF Acquisition Opportunities during the fourth quarter worth about $283,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in LMF Acquisition Opportunities during the first quarter worth about $348,000. 79.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LMF Acquisition Opportunities alerts:

LMF Acquisition Opportunities Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:LMAO traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $10.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,095. LMF Acquisition Opportunities has a 1-year low of $9.81 and a 1-year high of $12.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.11.

About LMF Acquisition Opportunities

LMF Acquisition Opportunities, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LMF Acquisition Opportunities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LMF Acquisition Opportunities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.