LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Shares Purchased by Inlet Private Wealth LLC

Inlet Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 140,436 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 11,136 shares during the quarter. LKQ comprises about 1.6% of Inlet Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Inlet Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $6,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 241.4% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 519 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LKQ during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 3,788.9% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of LKQ during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of LKQ during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Get LKQ alerts:

Insider Transactions at LKQ

In other news, Director Patrick Berard sold 702 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.72, for a total transaction of $34,903.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $586,994.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other LKQ news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 5,000,000 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total value of $251,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,552,751 shares in the company, valued at $632,031,012.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick Berard sold 702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.72, for a total value of $34,903.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $586,994.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LKQ Stock Up 0.4 %

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LKQ. Raymond James reduced their target price on LKQ from $62.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Barrington Research upgraded LKQ from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com cut LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, MKM Partners began coverage on LKQ in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.00.

NASDAQ:LKQ traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,770,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,490,254. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. LKQ Co. has a 1 year low of $42.36 and a 1 year high of $60.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 1.40.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.09. LKQ had a return on equity of 20.19% and a net margin of 8.28%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LKQ Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. LKQ’s payout ratio is 26.81%.

About LKQ

(Get Rating)

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LKQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.