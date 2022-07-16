LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) Price Target Cut to $38.00

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 45.15% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $90.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $60.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $90.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. TheStreet cut shares of LiveRamp from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $67.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.11.

Get LiveRamp alerts:

LiveRamp Price Performance

Shares of LiveRamp stock opened at $26.18 on Thursday. LiveRamp has a 1 year low of $22.32 and a 1 year high of $58.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.33 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.33.

Insider Activity

LiveRamp ( NYSE:RAMP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). LiveRamp had a negative return on equity of 1.93% and a negative net margin of 6.93%. The company had revenue of $142.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.49) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that LiveRamp will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Scott E. Howe sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.90, for a total transaction of $1,699,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 720,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,264,747.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of LiveRamp

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in LiveRamp by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 7,444 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in LiveRamp by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 17,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in LiveRamp by 172.8% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 6,723 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in LiveRamp by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 87,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,189,000 after purchasing an additional 7,787 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in LiveRamp by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 46,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 8,686 shares during the period. 92.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LiveRamp

(Get Rating)

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers RampID, a true people-based identifier. It serves financial, insurance and investment services, retail, automotive, telecommunications, high tech, consumer packaged goods, healthcare, travel, entertainment, non-profit, and government industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LiveRamp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveRamp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.