LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) Price Target Cut to $38.00

Posted by on Jul 16th, 2022

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMPGet Rating) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 45.15% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $90.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $60.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $90.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. TheStreet cut shares of LiveRamp from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $67.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.11.

LiveRamp Price Performance

Shares of LiveRamp stock opened at $26.18 on Thursday. LiveRamp has a 1 year low of $22.32 and a 1 year high of $58.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.33 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.33.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMPGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). LiveRamp had a negative return on equity of 1.93% and a negative net margin of 6.93%. The company had revenue of $142.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.49) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that LiveRamp will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Scott E. Howe sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.90, for a total transaction of $1,699,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 720,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,264,747.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of LiveRamp

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in LiveRamp by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 7,444 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in LiveRamp by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 17,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in LiveRamp by 172.8% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 6,723 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in LiveRamp by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 87,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,189,000 after purchasing an additional 7,787 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in LiveRamp by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 46,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 8,686 shares during the period. 92.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LiveRamp

(Get Rating)

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers RampID, a true people-based identifier. It serves financial, insurance and investment services, retail, automotive, telecommunications, high tech, consumer packaged goods, healthcare, travel, entertainment, non-profit, and government industries.

Analyst Recommendations for LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP)

