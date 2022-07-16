Lisk Machine Learning 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $28,003.00 (LML)

Lisk Machine Learning (LML) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 16th. Lisk Machine Learning has a total market capitalization of $2.82 million and approximately $28,003.00 worth of Lisk Machine Learning was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lisk Machine Learning coin can now be purchased for $0.0235 or 0.00000053 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Lisk Machine Learning has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004691 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.05 or 0.00047158 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001653 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00021865 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001840 BTC.

Lisk Machine Learning Profile

Lisk Machine Learning’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 120,000,000 coins. The official website for Lisk Machine Learning is www.gny.io/lisk. Lisk Machine Learning’s official Twitter account is @gny_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Lisk Machine Learning Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk Machine Learning directly using U.S. dollars.

