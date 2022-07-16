Liquity (LQTY) Price Down 5% This Week

Liquity (LQTY) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 16th. In the last seven days, Liquity has traded down 5% against the US dollar. Liquity has a total market capitalization of $73.79 million and approximately $849,840.00 worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Liquity coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.93 or 0.00004375 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004722 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.42 or 0.00049207 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001664 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00021725 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001818 BTC.
Liquity Coin Profile
Liquity’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,655,155 coins. Liquity’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol. The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Liquity
