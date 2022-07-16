Lightspeed Commerce (NASDAQ:LSPD) Given New $28.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Lightspeed Commerce (NASDAQ:LSPD – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on LSPD. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from C$40.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lightspeed Commerce has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $58.76.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSPD opened at $18.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.56, a current ratio of 6.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Lightspeed Commerce has a 52 week low of $15.03 and a 52 week high of $130.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.53.

Lightspeed Commerce ( NASDAQ:LSPD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $146.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.97 million. Lightspeed Commerce had a negative net margin of 52.60% and a negative return on equity of 4.56%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lightspeed Commerce will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LSPD. Addenda Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 95.7% during the second quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 23,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 11,398 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce during the first quarter valued at approximately $578,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 8.2% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 684,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,924,000 after purchasing an additional 52,034 shares during the last quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA grew its holdings in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 1.7% during the first quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA now owns 898,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,372,000 after purchasing an additional 14,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 164.7% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares during the last quarter. 66.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Australia, the Netherlands, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

