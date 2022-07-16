Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Price Target Lowered to $24.00 at UBS Group

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by UBS Group from $31.00 to $24.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Guggenheim reissued a buy rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a report on Friday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Levi Strauss & Co. currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.45.

Levi Strauss & Co. Trading Up 2.2 %

LEVI stock opened at $17.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.69. Levi Strauss & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.61 and a fifty-two week high of $30.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Levi Strauss & Co. Increases Dividend

Levi Strauss & Co. ( NYSE:LEVI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 7th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 40.03% and a net margin of 9.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. This is a positive change from Levi Strauss & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 27.78%.

Insider Activity

In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, EVP Seth Jaffe sold 12,769 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.69, for a total transaction of $238,652.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,771,708.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEVI. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 387.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 2,072,760 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $40,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647,540 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 9,764.1% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,264,770 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $31,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,948 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,365,036 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $125,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084,969 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 6,480,060 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $128,046,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,754 shares during the period. Finally, Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,924,000. Institutional investors own 70.69% of the company’s stock.

About Levi Strauss & Co.

(Get Rating)

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. The company designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, activewear, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It also sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands.

Recommended Stories

