LDH Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:LDHA) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

LDH Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:LDHA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decline of 75.5% from the June 15th total of 13,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

LDH Growth Corp I Stock Performance

LDHA stock remained flat at $9.80 during trading on Friday. 732 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,178. LDH Growth Corp I has a 52-week low of $9.62 and a 52-week high of $9.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.79 and its 200 day moving average is $9.77.

Institutional Trading of LDH Growth Corp I

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LDHA. Glazer Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LDH Growth Corp I by 3,526.1% in the fourth quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 779,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,651,000 after purchasing an additional 757,617 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP raised its position in shares of LDH Growth Corp I by 46.9% in the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 726,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,116,000 after buying an additional 232,124 shares during the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of LDH Growth Corp I by 332.1% in the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 646,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,331,000 after buying an additional 497,000 shares during the last quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. increased its position in LDH Growth Corp I by 1,045.7% during the first quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. now owns 571,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,596,000 after purchasing an additional 521,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. increased its position in LDH Growth Corp I by 92.7% during the first quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 433,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,246,000 after purchasing an additional 208,667 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.69% of the company’s stock.

About LDH Growth Corp I

LDH Growth Corp I does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in a technology-enabled sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

Featured Articles

