Lawson, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWSOF) Short Interest Update

Lawson, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWSOF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 48,000 shares, a drop of 73.9% from the June 15th total of 183,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Lawson Stock Performance
LWSOF stock remained flat at $34.27 during midday trading on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.75. Lawson has a twelve month low of $34.27 and a twelve month high of $45.27.
Lawson Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lawson (LWSOF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/11 – 7/15
- Is Coupang’s Stock On The Verge Of A Turnaround?
- Should You Have These Two Banks In Your Portfolio?
- Verint Systems Stock is a Customer Engagement Play
- Why Shopify Stock Split…And is as Shoppable as Ever
Receive News & Ratings for Lawson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lawson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.