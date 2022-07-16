Latitude Group Holdings Limited (ASX:LFSPA) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.92 Per Share

Latitude Group Holdings Limited (ASX:LFSPA – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Friday, June 10th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th will be given a dividend of 0.921 per share on Tuesday, July 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, July 17th. This is an increase from Latitude Group’s previous interim dividend of $0.83.
Latitude Group Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 4.94, a current ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 380.60.
About Latitude Group
