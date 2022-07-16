Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LDSCY) Cut to Sector Perform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LDSCY – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

LDSCY has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Land Securities Group from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Barclays lowered their price target on Land Securities Group from GBX 830 ($9.87) to GBX 780 ($9.28) in a report on Tuesday, July 5th.

Get Land Securities Group alerts:

Land Securities Group Price Performance

LDSCY opened at $8.08 on Tuesday. Land Securities Group has a 52-week low of $6.85 and a 52-week high of $11.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.73.

Land Securities Group Increases Dividend

Land Securities Group Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.0983 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.3%. This is a boost from Land Securities Group’s previous dividend of $0.09.

(Get Rating)

At Landsec, we build and invest in buildings, spaces and partnerships to create sustainable places, connect communities and realise potential. We are one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, with a £11 billion portfolio of retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. Landsec is shaping a better future by leading our industry on environmental and social sustainability while delivering value for our shareholders, great experiences for our guests and positive change for our communities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Land Securities Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Land Securities Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.