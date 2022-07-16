Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LDSCY) Cut to Sector Perform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LDSCY – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
LDSCY has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Land Securities Group from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Barclays lowered their price target on Land Securities Group from GBX 830 ($9.87) to GBX 780 ($9.28) in a report on Tuesday, July 5th.
Land Securities Group Price Performance
LDSCY opened at $8.08 on Tuesday. Land Securities Group has a 52-week low of $6.85 and a 52-week high of $11.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.73.
Land Securities Group Increases Dividend
Land Securities Group Company Profile
At Landsec, we build and invest in buildings, spaces and partnerships to create sustainable places, connect communities and realise potential. We are one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, with a £11 billion portfolio of retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. Landsec is shaping a better future by leading our industry on environmental and social sustainability while delivering value for our shareholders, great experiences for our guests and positive change for our communities.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Land Securities Group (LDSCY)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/11 – 7/15
- Is Coupang’s Stock On The Verge Of A Turnaround?
- Should You Have These Two Banks In Your Portfolio?
- Verint Systems Stock is a Customer Engagement Play
- Why Shopify Stock Split…And is as Shoppable as Ever
Receive News & Ratings for Land Securities Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Land Securities Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.