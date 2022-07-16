Land Securities Group (LON:LAND) Downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada to “Sector Perform”

Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Land Securities Group (LON:LAND – Get Rating) to a sector perform rating in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have GBX 675 ($8.03) price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 950 ($11.30).

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Land Securities Group to a neutral rating and set a GBX 900 ($10.70) price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Land Securities Group from GBX 830 ($9.87) to GBX 780 ($9.28) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 806 ($9.59).

Land Securities Group Stock Performance

Shares of LAND opened at GBX 675.40 ($8.03) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.98, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Land Securities Group has a one year low of GBX 642 ($7.64) and a one year high of GBX 822.40 ($9.78). The firm has a market capitalization of £5.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 577.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 721.57 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 754.74.

Land Securities Group Cuts Dividend

Land Securities Group Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a GBX 8.60 ($0.10) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.26%. Land Securities Group’s payout ratio is 28.21%.

At Landsec, we build and invest in buildings, spaces and partnerships to create sustainable places, connect communities and realise potential. We are one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, with a £11 billion portfolio of retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. Landsec is shaping a better future by leading our industry on environmental and social sustainability while delivering value for our shareholders, great experiences for our guests and positive change for our communities.

