Lamden Market Capitalization Reaches $2.98 Million (TAU)

Lamden (TAU) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 16th. One Lamden coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0209 or 0.00000101 BTC on major exchanges. Lamden has a total market capitalization of $2.98 million and approximately $73,033.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Lamden has traded up 16.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00004666 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002146 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000040 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000064 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000044 BTC.

About Lamden

Lamden (CRYPTO:TAU) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Lamden’s total supply is 248,090,567 coins and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 coins. Lamden’s official website is lamden.io. The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lamden’s official message board is blog.lamden.io.

Buying and Selling Lamden

According to CryptoCompare, “Lamden is a suite of developer tools that speed up the process of creating new and custom blockchains and apps. Lamden’s TAU token facilitates interoperability and value exchange between established cryptocurrencies and blockchain applications made with the Lamden developer suite. “

