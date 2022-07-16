Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Price Target Cut to $448.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) had its price target cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $612.00 to $448.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

LRCX has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Lam Research from $596.00 to $567.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. B. Riley cut shares of Lam Research from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $625.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Lam Research from $730.00 to $625.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Lam Research from $525.00 to $460.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Lam Research from $650.00 to $540.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $621.95.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Lam Research Price Performance

Lam Research stock opened at $427.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $59.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Lam Research has a 1 year low of $375.87 and a 1 year high of $731.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $457.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $524.24.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.48 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.13% and a return on equity of 75.51%. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Lam Research will post 31.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 18.76%.

Insider Transactions at Lam Research

In other Lam Research news, Director Catherine P. Lego acquired 1,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $460.35 per share, for a total transaction of $799,167.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 49,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,013,356.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Lam Research

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,948 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,116,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,683 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 615 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 38 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. 82.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lam Research Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.