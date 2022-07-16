Lake Street Financial LLC Has $451,000 Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Lake Street Financial LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 76.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,541 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $427,000. Smart Money Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 4,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Geometric Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Geometric Wealth Advisors now owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 22,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,252,000 after buying an additional 2,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 126.2% in the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 69,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,381,000 after buying an additional 38,820 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $354.01 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $334.24 and a fifty-two week high of $441.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $359.66 and its 200 day moving average is $390.85.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

