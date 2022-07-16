Lake Street Capital Lowers Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) to Hold

Lake Street Capital cut shares of Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SMED. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Sharps Compliance from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sharps Compliance from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Barrington Research downgraded shares of Sharps Compliance from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.50.

Sharps Compliance Price Performance

SMED opened at $8.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $164.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.35 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.23. Sharps Compliance has a twelve month low of $2.83 and a twelve month high of $10.47.

Insider Activity

Sharps Compliance ( NASDAQ:SMED Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $17.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.67 million. Sharps Compliance had a return on equity of 5.48% and a net margin of 7.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Sharps Compliance will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO David P. Tusa sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total value of $106,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,088 shares in the company, valued at $374,374. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Sharps Compliance news, CEO David P. Tusa sold 88,988 shares of Sharps Compliance stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.41, for a total transaction of $392,437.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,094 shares in the company, valued at $247,374.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David P. Tusa sold 25,000 shares of Sharps Compliance stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total transaction of $106,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 88,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $374,374. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 147,294 shares of company stock worth $640,904. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sharps Compliance

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SMED. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Sharps Compliance by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 221,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 65,391 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Sharps Compliance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $510,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Sharps Compliance by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 69,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 7,276 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in Sharps Compliance by 57.6% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 122,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 44,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Sharps Compliance by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,197,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,539,000 after acquiring an additional 52,579 shares during the last quarter. 56.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sharps Compliance Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sharps Compliance Corp. provides medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous waste management services in the United States. It offers Sharps Recovery System for the containment, transportation, treatment, and tracking of medical waste generated outside the hospital and health care facility settings; TakeAway Recovery System to treat used needles, syringes, and other used healthcare products; Route-Based Pickup Service, a medical and hazardous waste pick-up services; and MedSafe, a solution for the safe collection, transportation, and disposal of unwanted and expired ultimate-user medications.

Further Reading

