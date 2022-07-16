Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD) Short Interest Up 86.6% in June

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,090,000 shares, an increase of 86.6% from the June 15th total of 11,300,000 shares. Currently, 10.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,680,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.9 days.
Kyndryl Stock Down 1.1 %
Shares of NYSE:KD traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.36. 1,777,975 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,636,993. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. Kyndryl has a 1 year low of $9.10 and a 1 year high of $52.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.19.
Kyndryl (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kyndryl will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Buying and Selling at Kyndryl
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kyndryl
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KD. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of Kyndryl in the 4th quarter valued at $469,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board acquired a new stake in shares of Kyndryl in the 4th quarter valued at $668,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kyndryl in the 4th quarter valued at $419,000. Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kyndryl during the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in Kyndryl during the 4th quarter worth $12,444,000. 44.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Kyndryl
Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and cloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kyndryl (KD)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/11 – 7/15
- Should You Have These Two Banks In Your Portfolio?
- Is Coupang’s Stock On The Verge Of A Turnaround?
- Why Shopify Stock Split…And is as Shoppable as Ever
- Verint Systems Stock is a Customer Engagement Play
Receive News & Ratings for Kyndryl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kyndryl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.