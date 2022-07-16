K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY) Short Interest Update

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the June 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

K+S Aktiengesellschaft stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.62. 135 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,888. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $6.50 and a fifty-two week high of $19.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.04 and its 200-day moving average is $13.09.

Get K+S Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft from €20.50 ($20.50) to €26.50 ($26.50) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €37.00 ($37.00) price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft from €38.00 ($38.00) to €40.00 ($40.00) in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft from €22.00 ($22.00) to €37.00 ($37.00) in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, K+S Aktiengesellschaft presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.47.

About K+S Aktiengesellschaft

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a supplier of mineral products for the agricultural, industrial, consumer, and community segments worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, and Industry+ segments. The Agriculture segment offers potassium chloride for important crops, such as cereals, corn, rice, and soybeans; and fertilizer specialties that are used for crops for magnesium and sulfur, including rapeseed or potatoes, as well as for chloride-sensitive crops consisting of citrus fruits, grapes, or vegetables.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for K+S Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K+S Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.