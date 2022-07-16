Kronos Advanced Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNOS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Kronos Advanced Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNOS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,600 shares, an increase of 268.9% from the June 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 256,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Kronos Advanced Technologies Price Performance
OTCMKTS KNOS opened at $0.01 on Friday. Kronos Advanced Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.02.
Kronos Advanced Technologies Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kronos Advanced Technologies (KNOS)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/11 – 7/15
- Is Coupang’s Stock On The Verge Of A Turnaround?
- Should You Have These Two Banks In Your Portfolio?
- Why Shopify Stock Split…And is as Shoppable as Ever
- Verint Systems Stock is a Customer Engagement Play
Receive News & Ratings for Kronos Advanced Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kronos Advanced Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.