Kronos Advanced Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNOS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Kronos Advanced Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNOS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,600 shares, an increase of 268.9% from the June 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 256,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Kronos Advanced Technologies Price Performance

OTCMKTS KNOS opened at $0.01 on Friday. Kronos Advanced Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.02.

Kronos Advanced Technologies Company Profile

Kronos Advanced Technologies Inc licenses, manufactures, and distributes air movement and purification devices in the United States. The company offers Kronos Air 5G, an air cleaner used in residential and business spaces; Kronos Car Air, an air cleansing technology to sit securely on a car dashboard; and Fit-Air Bundle, a device used in conjunction with a Kronos designed face mask to provide the user with personal air filtration and cleansing within 2.5 cubic feet of personal space.

