Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,730,000 shares, a decline of 55.5% from the June 15th total of 6,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Currently, 3.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kopin during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Kopin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 55I LLC bought a new position in shares of Kopin during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Kopin by 2,625.0% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 10,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Kopin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 35.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Kopin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ:KOPN traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,125,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,603,934. The company has a market cap of $132.35 million, a P/E ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 2.14. Kopin has a 1 year low of $1.02 and a 1 year high of $7.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.16.

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. Kopin had a negative return on equity of 25.31% and a negative net margin of 24.05%. The company had revenue of $11.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.00 million. Analysts predict that Kopin will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kopin Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invents, develops, manufactures, and sells microdisplays, subassemblies, head-mounted and hand-held systems, and related components for defense, enterprise, industrial, and consumer products in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally.

