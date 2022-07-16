Koito Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KOTMY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Koito Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KOTMY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decrease of 85.9% from the June 15th total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 92,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Koito Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS KOTMY traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,875. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.97. Koito Manufacturing has a 52 week low of $30.44 and a 52 week high of $65.07.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Koito Manufacturing from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Koito Manufacturing Company Profile

Koito Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacturing and marketing of automotive lighting equipment, aircraft parts, and electrical equipment. Its products include automotive lighting and accessories such as light-emitting diode (LED), discharge, and halogen headlamps, fog lamps, side turn signal lamps, and LED rear combination lamps; aircraft lighting and equipment that includes interior and exterior lights, caution warning panels, electrical equipment, and hydraulic equipment; and ship lights and special products including LED marine lamps and destination indicators.

