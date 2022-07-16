KLK Capital Management LLC Sells 286 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

KLK Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,558 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 286 shares during the quarter. Cigna comprises about 2.8% of KLK Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. KLK Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $2,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CI. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,593 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 684 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Cigna by 2.7% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Cigna by 3.0% during the first quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Cigna by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 717 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cigna alerts:

Cigna Stock Performance

NYSE:CI opened at $274.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $86.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.74. Cigna Co. has a fifty-two week low of $191.74 and a fifty-two week high of $282.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $262.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $247.71.

Cigna Announces Dividend

Cigna ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $6.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $44.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.48 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 3.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 22.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 7th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on CI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $236.00 to $284.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $266.00 to $291.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $278.00 to $306.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Cigna in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.68.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO David Cordani sold 45,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.10, for a total value of $12,166,378.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 152,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,952,275. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO David Cordani sold 45,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.10, for a total value of $12,166,378.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 152,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,952,275. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 12,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.03, for a total value of $3,126,492.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,118,115.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 142,825 shares of company stock valued at $38,452,803. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cigna Profile

(Get Rating)

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.