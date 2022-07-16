KLK Capital Management LLC Sells 2,296 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

KLK Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,864 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 2,296 shares during the period. Diamondback Energy makes up approximately 1.5% of KLK Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. KLK Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $1,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 235.0% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 335 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 349 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Diamondback Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FANG opened at $109.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $132.66 and a 200-day moving average of $131.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.93 and a fifty-two week high of $162.24.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 34.17%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 25.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FANG shares. Susquehanna increased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $152.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Diamondback Energy from $184.00 to $178.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Barclays increased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Diamondback Energy from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Diamondback Energy to $148.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.11.

Insider Activity at Diamondback Energy

In related news, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $4,500,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 428,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,278,834.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Diamondback Energy news, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.22, for a total transaction of $380,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,308 shares in the company, valued at $8,723,423.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $4,500,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 428,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,278,834.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,500 shares of company stock worth $6,740,850. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

