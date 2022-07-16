KLK Capital Management LLC Invests $502,000 in InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG)

KLK Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 4,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 6.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group by 769.6% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. 14.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

InterContinental Hotels Group Stock Performance

IHG stock opened at $56.23 on Friday. InterContinental Hotels Group PLC has a 1-year low of $51.28 and a 1-year high of $73.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.88.

Analyst Ratings Changes

InterContinental Hotels Group Profile

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5,668.75.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, EVEN Hotels, HUALUXE, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, Atwell Suites, Candlewood Suites, voco, and Crowne Plaza.

Featured Articles

