KLK Capital Management LLC Acquires 505 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

KLK Capital Management LLC increased its position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,421 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. KLK Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 484 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Twilio by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,647 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. CSS LLC IL boosted its stake in Twilio by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 4,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its stake in Twilio by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Twilio by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,489 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Twilio news, insider Dana Wagner sold 2,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.91, for a total transaction of $252,807.17. Following the sale, the insider now owns 79,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,437,320.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Dana Wagner sold 2,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.91, for a total value of $252,807.17. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 79,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,437,320.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 1,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.21, for a total transaction of $131,165.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 90,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,118,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,389 shares of company stock valued at $1,303,976 in the last 90 days. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TWLO shares. BTIG Research cut their price target on Twilio from $270.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Twilio from $455.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Twilio from $380.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Twilio in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Twilio from $240.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Twilio has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $253.12.

Shares of TWLO stock opened at $84.43 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 8.10 and a quick ratio of 8.10. Twilio Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.14 and a 1 year high of $412.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.55 and a beta of 1.61.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.12. Twilio had a negative net margin of 30.86% and a negative return on equity of 6.11%. The business had revenue of $875.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $861.56 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

