KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Given New $375.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $400.00 to $375.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on KLA from $430.00 to $410.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com downgraded KLA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on KLA from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Barclays dropped their price target on KLA from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded KLA from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $430.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Sunday, March 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $425.95.

Get KLA alerts:

KLA Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of KLAC stock opened at $326.23 on Friday. KLA has a 1-year low of $282.83 and a 1-year high of $457.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $330.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $353.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $48.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.29.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.80 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 78.72% and a net margin of 36.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.85 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that KLA will post 20.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KLA declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, June 16th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 12.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

KLA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. KLA’s payout ratio is 20.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling at KLA

In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.02, for a total transaction of $343,760.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 64,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,655,894.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KLA

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KLAC. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of KLA by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,651 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,377,000. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of KLA by 89.5% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors grew its position in shares of KLA by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 8,785 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,779,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

KLA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.